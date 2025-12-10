Synopsis Stock Climbs After Q4 Earnings: Here's Why

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) stock climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Synopsys reported quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share, which beat the Street of $2.78.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.26 billion, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.25 billion.

“The Synopsys team delivered a solid finish to a year that redefined our company as the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems,” said Sassine Ghazi, CEO of Synopsys.

“We enter fiscal year 2026 with an intense focus on driving sustainable growth and margin expansion through continued innovation and disciplined execution,” Ghazi added.

Outlook: Synopsys sees fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $14.32 to $14.40, versus the $12.85 analyst estimate, and fiscal revenue of between $9.56 billion and $9.66 billion, versus the $7.04 billion estimate.

SNPS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Synopsis stock climbed 5.68% to $502.88 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock