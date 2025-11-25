The U.S. markets closed higher, with the Nasdaq up 0.67% to 23,025.59 and the S&P 500 advancing 0.9% to 6,765.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.43% to 47,112.45.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies saw its stock dip by 1.03% to close at $125.92. The stock reached an intraday high of $127.12 and a low of $123.05, with a 52-week range of $66.25 to $168.08. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 3.1% to $129.87.



Dell posted third-quarter revenue of $27.01 billion, slightly below estimates, while adjusted earnings rose to $2.59 per share, beating expectations. Revenue grew 11% year-over-year, driven by a 37% jump in servers and networking to $10.1 billion, while storage and consumer segments declined.



The Michael Dell-led company reported $1.2 billion in operating cash flow and highlighted record AI server orders of $12.3 billion for the quarter. Dell raised both its fourth-quarter and full-year outlooks, projecting fourth-quarter revenue of up to $32 billion and full-year revenue of $111.2–$112.2 billion.

Kohl’s shares surged 42.26% to $22.42, hitting an intraday peak of $22.46 and a low of $19.37. The stock’s 52-week range is $6.04 to $22.46.



Kohl's named interim chief Michael Bender as permanent CEO, its third leadership change in three years, after the prior CEO was dismissed over improper dealings with a vendor. The move came ahead of third-quarter results.



Bender, a longtime retail executive, has overseen a sharp rebound in the stock since May as the company works to revive sales. Kohl's reported third-quarter net sales of $3.4 billion, down 2.8% year-over-year, with comparable sales falling 1.7% and EPS coming in at $0.07. Gross margin improved by 51 basis points, while operating income dropped to $73 million from $98 million last year. The company raised its full-year outlook, noting a stronger cash flow of $124 million and a 5% reduction in inventory.

Zscaler’s stock rose 3.35% to $289.73, with a high of $291.80 and a low of $278.07. The 52-week range is $164.78 to $336.99. The stock dipped 7.99% to $267 in the after-hours session.

Zscaler beat first-quarter expectations with revenue of $788.1 million and EPS of 96 cents, but shares fell despite the strong results. Deferred revenue rose 32% to $2.35 billion, and Annual Recurring Revenue surpassed $3.2 billion with 25% growth.



The company raised its fiscal 2026 EPS and revenue guidance, yet the stock slid nearly 8% in after-hours trading.

Workday’s stock increased by 3.11% to $233.69, reaching a high of $236.80 and a low of $225.80. The stock’s 52-week range is $205.33 to $294. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped nearly 6.2% to $219.25.



Workday beat third-quarter estimates with revenue of $2.43 billion and EPS of $2.32, supported by strong demand in its subscription business. Subscription revenue rose 14.6% to $2.24 billion, while its 12-month backlog grew 17.6% to $8.21 billion.



The company highlighted momentum in its AI portfolio as shares dipped after an initial jump following the report.

Autodesk shares climbed 1.58% to $294.43, with a high of $297.67 and a low of $287.08. The 52-week range is $232.67 to $329.09. The stock jumped 6.14% to $312.50 in extended trading.



Autodesk posted strong third-quarter results, with revenue up 18% to $1.85 billion and adjusted EPS rising to $2.67, both ahead of expectations. The company lifted full-year earnings guidance to $10.18–$10.25 per share and projected fourth-quarter revenue of up to $1.92 billion. Autodesk said AI-driven automation is helping fuel demand and support its subscription-focused model.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Autodesk stock has Growth in the 83rd percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other parameters.

Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz on Shutterstock.com

