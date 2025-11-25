Workday logo on building exterior.
November 25, 2025 4:26 PM 1 min read

Workday Stock Fall As Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares fell after an initial climb when the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Workday reported quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2.18, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.43 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.42 billion.

Workday reported the following metrics for the third quarter:

  • Subscription revenues were $2.24 billion, an increase of 14.6% from the same period last year.
  • 12-month subscription revenue backlog was $8.21 billion, up 17.6% from the same period last year.
  • Total subscription revenue backlog was $25.96 billion, increasing 17% year-over-year.
  • 12-month subscription revenue backlog and total subscription revenue backlog include the impact from the acquisition of Paradox, which closed in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

“Workday delivered another solid quarter, fueled by the strength and diversity of our business and the momentum we’re seeing across our AI portfolio,” said Carl Eschenbach, CEO of Workday.

“By unifying people, money, and AI agents on one trusted platform, we’re giving customers a real edge — helping them empower their people, simplify how work gets done, and drive results that truly matter,” Eschenbach said.

WDAY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workday stock was down 3.70% at $226.21 in Tuesday's extended trading.  

