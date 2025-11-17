U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow slipping 1.2% to 46,590.24, the S&P 500 easing 0.92% to 6,672.41, and the Nasdaq dipping 0.84% to 22,708.07.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia’s stock fell 1.88% to close at $186.60, with an intraday high of $189 and a low of $184.32. The stock’s 52-week high is $212.19, while the low is $86.63.

Nvidia’s upcoming earnings report on Wednesday is a significant catalyst for global markets. Despite a slowdown from its previous growth pace, Nvidia remains crucial in Big Tech’s data center spending plans. The company recently became the first to surpass a $4.5 trillion market cap, driven by its GPUs’ role in AI and gaming.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dell’s stock dropped 8.42% to $122.48, with a high of $128.41 and a low of $120.01. Its 52-week high is $168.08, and the low is $66.25.

The decline followed a bearish analyst update from Morgan Stanley, which downgraded Dell from Overweight to Underweight and reduced the price target to $110 from $144. Analyst Erik Woodring warned that rising DRAM and NAND costs could pressure Dell's margins and valuation, given memory accounts for up to 70% of its major product lines. Ahead of next week's earnings, analysts expect Dell to post $2.47 per share in profit and $27.11 billion in revenue for the third quarter.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase shares fell 7.06% to $263.95, reaching a high of $277.83 and a low of $258.22. The stock’s 52-week high is $444.65, with a low of $142.58.

The decline was driven by a crypto-market crash, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropping below $92,000 and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) losing the $3,000 mark. This sector-wide decline impacted Coinbase, as its revenue is closely tied to crypto asset prices and trading volume.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology’s stock decreased by 2.47% to $12.62, with an intraday high of $13.36 and a low of $12.50. The 52-week high is $44.15, and the low is $3.71. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up nearly 18% to $14.89.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $26.5 million, a 32% increase year-over-year, driven by AI infrastructure and enterprise projects across various regions.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer’s stock fell 5.84% to $7.42, with a high of $7.88 and a low of $7.24. The stock’s 52-week high is $14.62, and the low is $4.05. The stock spiked over 4% to $7.72 in the after-hours session.

Archer opened a new revenue stream by licensing its proprietary powertrain technology for the first time, expanding its use beyond the Midnight eVTOL. The first recipient is Omen, an autonomous hover-to-cruise aircraft co-developed by Anduril and EDGE Group in the UAE, according to a statement issued by the company. Archer said its vertically integrated U.S. facilities can produce the powertrain at scale while meeting aviation-grade safety and performance standards.

