What's Going On With Dell Stock Today?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) are falling Monday following a bearish analyst update from Morgan Stanley.

DELL shares are sliding on disappointing news. Check out the latest moves here.

What To Know: Morgan Stanley double downgraded its rating of Dell from Overweight to Underweight. Analyst Erik Woodring also cut the firm’s price target to $110 from $144.

Shares were down more than 7% following the downgrade, according to Benzinga Pro.

Woodring cited expected margin pressure that could compress Dell’s valuation in a note to clients, according to CNBC. As a hardware manufacturer, the company is especially sensitive to rising costs within the DRAM and NAND memory business. Memory is a significant part of Dell’s business, comprising 25% to 70% of its three key product segments.

Dell is set to report earnings next week. The PC maker is expected to report earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $27.11 billion for the third quarter, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

How To Buy DELL Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Dell's case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

DELL Price Action: Dell shares were down 7.34% at $123.91 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $66.24 to $168.08.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock