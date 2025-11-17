Gorilla Technology Stock Soars On Strong 2026 Outlook, Pipeline Grows To $7 Billion On AI Infrastructure Demand

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) reported financial results for the third quarter after the market close on Monday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q3 Highlights: Gorilla Technology reported third-quarter revenue of $26.5 million, up 32% on a year-over-year basis. The company attributed the growth to execution on AI infrastructure, public safety and enterprise projects across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Gorilla Technology reported breakeven earnings per share, or 26 cents per share on an adjusted basis, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company ended the quarter with $110.2 million in unrestricted cash and $15.1 million in total debt.

“The third quarter marks a turning point where Gorilla became a recognized leader in AI infrastructure. Our contracted projects, strong balance sheet and clear line of sight to scale differentiate us from peers that have yet to deliver beyond the promise of AI,” said Jay Chandan, chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology.

Gorilla Technology reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance of $100 million to $110 million. The company also said it expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $137 million to $200 million versus estimates of $155.11 million. Projected growth is underpinned by the expected completion of the initial phase of a Southeast Asia AI data center project in the first quarter of next year.

“We are optimistic about our revenue growth in the coming years, driven by secured mandates, including our recently announced $1.4 billion AI data centre contract in Southeast Asia, as well as ongoing deployments and a robust pipeline,” Chandan added.

Gorilla Technology’s pipeline is currently over $7 billion, which has increased largely due to advanced stage AI and GPU infrastructure opportunities in key markets.

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla Technology shares were up 12.89% in after-hours, trading at $14.25 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

