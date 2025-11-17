Coinbase (COIN) Stock Plunges Amid Crypto Crash

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) stock fell sharply Monday, dragged down by a crypto-market crash and broader Wall Street anxiety. The general market is facing its worst weekly slump for tech stocks since April, with investors cautious ahead of new economic data and Nvidia's highly anticipated earnings.

COIN is taking a hit from negative sentiment. Follow the breaking news here.

What To Know: The primary driver for Coinbase's decline Monday was a sector-wide decline for digital assets. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) crashed below the critical $92,000 level, hitting its lowest point in over six months. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also lost the $3,000 mark, leading a rout that included XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) .

Monday’s crypto crash is impactful for Coinbase stock because the company's revenue is intrinsically linked to crypto asset prices and trading volume.

A sudden, steep collapse, which reportedly liquidated over 140,900 traders, negatively impacts investor confidence. This triggers fears of a prolonged crypto winter, which could significantly reduce the transaction-fee revenue that Coinbase fundamentally relies on.

The sharp sell-off overshadows several recent positive developments for the company, including a strong third-quarter earnings beat on its “Everything Exchange” strategy, a new partnership to utilize its blockchain for JPM Coin and the launch of a new pre-listing token access platform.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the day’s downturn, Benzinga Edge Rankings highlight the stock’s exceptionally strong Growth score of 94.98.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase shares were down 7.95% at $261.43 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

