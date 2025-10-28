Major U.S. indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3% at 47,706.37, the S&P 500 advancing 0.2% to 6,890.89, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.8% to 23,827.49.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia’s stock surged 4.98% to close at $201.03, reaching an intraday high of $203.15 and a low of $191.91. The stock’s 52-week high stands at $203.15, with a low of $86.62. In the after-hours trading, Nvidia stock rose nearly 1.7% to $204.43.

Nvidia is finding itself in a “sweet spot” as its numbers outpace its valuation. The company’s trailing P/E ratio is now below its five-year average, signaling potential value for cautious investors.

On Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang cautioned that U.S. efforts to isolate China from advanced AI chips could backfire, saying America must lead in AI without alienating Chinese developers. Speaking at Nvidia's Washington developer conference, Huang urged balance, warning that losing "half the world's AI developers" would harm U.S. interests. He also announced seven new supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy and fresh partnerships with Oracle, Nokia, Uber, Stellantis, and Palantir, even as Nvidia's China market share plunged from 95% to zero amid escalating trade tensions.



Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia’s shares skyrocketed 22.84% to $7.77, with a high of $8.19 and a low of $6.40. The stock’s 52-week range is $8.19 to $3.91. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.45% to $7.96.

The surge followed Nvidia’s announcement of a $1 billion investment in Nokia, acquiring a 2.9% stake to collaborate on AI networking, boosting Nokia’s strategy for the AI supercycle.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy’s stock climbed 4.38% to close at $113.28, with an intraday high of $113.52 and a low of $105.84. The 52-week high is $125.75, while the low is $9.59. The stock shot up nearly 20% to $136.01 in the after-hours trading.

The company reported impressive third-quarter earnings, surpassing revenue and earnings estimates, with a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 57.1%. Revenue for the period came in at $519.05 million, which beat analyst estimates of $424.98 million.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa’s stock slightly declined by 0.26% to $346.9, with a high of $349.89 and a low of $346.50. The 52-week range is $375.51 to $281.35.

Despite a minor drop, Visa’s fourth-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, coming in at $2.98 per share, slightly above the analyst estimate of $2.97. Quarterly revenue was $10.72 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco’s stock soared 23.42% to $106.91, hitting a high of $110.16 and a low of $98. The 52-week high is $110.16, with a low of $35.

The rise was driven by a major contract with the Trump administration to construct new nuclear reactors, sparking renewed confidence in the nuclear sector. Top government officials praised President Donald Trump's backing of the nuclear sector, boosting industry optimism. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the partnership with a leading nuclear firm would "unleash President Trump's grand vision to energize America and win the global AI race," noting that the president’s promised nuclear renaissance is now underway.

