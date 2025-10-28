Visa credit cards stacked on top of each other.
October 28, 2025 4:25 PM 1 min read

Visa Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $2.97.

Quarterly revenue came in at $10.72 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.61 billion and was up from revenue of $9.61 billion from the same period last year.

Visa reported the following financial highlights:

  • Net revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter was $10.7 billion, an increase of 12%, driven by the year-over-year growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Net revenue increased 11% on a constant-dollar basis.
  • Payments volume for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased 8% over the prior year.
  • Payments volume for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 increased 9% over the prior year.
  • Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drives our international transaction revenue, increased 11% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025.
  • Total cross-border volume on a constant-dollar basis increased 12% in the quarter.
  • Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, were 67.7 billion, a 10% increase over the prior year.

V Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Visa stock was up 0.9% at $351.47 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

