Visa Q4 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimates: Details

Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

V stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

The Details: Visa reported quarterly earnings of $2.98 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $2.97.

Quarterly revenue came in at $10.72 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.61 billion and was up from revenue of $9.61 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Amazon To Cut Up To 30,000 Jobs, Largest Layoff In Company History

Visa reported the following financial highlights:

Net revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter was $10.7 billion, an increase of 12%, driven by the year-over-year growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Net revenue increased 11% on a constant-dollar basis.

Payments volume for the three months ended June 30, 2025 increased 8% over the prior year.

Payments volume for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025 increased 9% over the prior year.

Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drives our international transaction revenue, increased 11% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Total cross-border volume on a constant-dollar basis increased 12% in the quarter.

Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, were 67.7 billion, a 10% increase over the prior year.

V Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Visa stock was up 0.9% at $351.47 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock