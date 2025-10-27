Major U.S. indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.7% to 47,544.59, the S&P 500 climbing 1.23% to 6,875.16, and the Nasdaq advancing nearly 1.9% to 23,637.45.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Amazon’s stock rose by 1.23% to close at $226.97, reaching an intraday high of $228.40 and a low of $225.54. The stock’s 52-week range is between $161.43 and $242.52.

Amazon announced plans to cut up to 30,000 corporate jobs, marking the largest layoff in its history. This move aims to streamline operations following a hiring surge during the pandemic.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi’s shares surged 3.41% to close at $30, hitting a high of $30.20 and a low of $29.27. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $30.30, with a low of $8.62.

SoFi is set to release its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close, with expectations of $0.08 per share on $689 million in revenue, often surpassing forecasts.

Hyperscale Data Inc. (NYSE:GPUS)

Hyperscale Data’s stock soared 24.48% to $0.50, with an intraday high of $0.50 and a low of $0.40. The 52-week range is $0.32 to $9.98. In the after-hours trading the stock shot up 33.7% to $0.67.

The company announced the upgrade of its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining fleet with 1,000 new Bitmain Antminer S21+ units, enhancing its Michigan data center capabilities. “We remain committed to running an artificial intelligence (“AI“) data center and Bitcoin mining operation side-by-side at our Michigan Facility,” said Milton “Todd” Ault III, Executive Chair of Hyperscale Data, according to a press statement.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica’s shares increased by 1.75% to $301.82, with a high of $314.29 and a low of $301.69. The stock’s 52-week range is $58.05 to $314.29. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 10% to $332.

Celestica reported strong third-quarter earnings, beating expectations with $1.58 per share and raising its fiscal 2025 outlook. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.19 billion which was more than the Street estimate of $3.01 billion.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm’s stock jumped 11.09% to close at $187.68, reaching a high of $205.95 and a low of $168.82. The 52-week range is $120.80 to $205.95.

The company unveiled its new AI chips, the AI200 and AI250, designed for data centers, enhancing its position in the AI technology market.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Qualcomm has Momentum in the 43rd percentile. Here is how it compares with other AI plays like Nvidia and AMD.

