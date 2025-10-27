Celestica Stock Climbs On Strong Q3 Results: Details

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) shares climbed after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell.

Celestica beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook. Here's a look at the details.

CLS stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

The Details: Celestica reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $1.47. by 7.63 percent.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.19 billion which beat the Street estimate of $3.01 billion.

Read Next: Trump’s White House Ballroom Donors Include Google, Micron, Palantir and More

“We achieved very strong results in the third quarter, with revenue of $3.19 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $1.58, representing growth of 28% and 52%, respectively, each exceeding the high end of our guidance ranges,” said Rob Mionis, CEO of Celestica.

“In the quarter we achieved strong adjusted operating margin of 7.6%, another high for the company, reflecting the continued strength of our execution,” Mionis added.

Outlook: Celestica raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to $12.2 billion, up from $11.55 billion, and raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $5.90, up from $5.50.

CLS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Celestica stock was up 9.32% at $329.95 in Monday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock