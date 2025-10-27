Cathie Wood Bets Big On Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin-Heavy Block, Adds Amazon And Alibaba — Sells Shopify, Surging Palantir

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades, including a notable purchase of shares in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Block Inc. (NYSE:XYZ), and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA). Ark sold shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) and Palantir Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR).

The Amazon Trade

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) acquired 17,579 shares of Amazon, valued at approximately $3.99 million based on Monday’s closing price of $226.97.

This purchase aligns with Amazon’s recent announcement to cut up to 30,000 jobs, marking the largest layoff in its history. The layoffs, aimed at streamlining operations, reflect the company’s response to the pandemic-era expansion.

The Block Trade

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (BATS:ARKW), ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKF) purchased a combined total of 385,585 shares of Block, valued at approximately $30.9 million based on the closing price of $80.15.

The Jack Dorsey-led company reported a significant increase in the value of its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings in August, bringing them to nearly a billion dollars. The company’s strategic investment in Bitcoin has seen an 81% year-over-year growth, bolstered by new accounting rules for crypto assets.

The Shopify Trade

Ark Invest sold a total of 281,738 shares of Shopify Inc. across its ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW ETFs, valued at approximately $49.32 million based on the closing price of $175.06.

Despite this sell-off, Shopify’s strategic focus on AI continues to garner attention, with Cathie Wood previously highlighting its potential in the e-commerce sector.

The Palantir Trade

ARKF ETF sold 13,922 shares of Palantir, valued at approximately $2.63 million based on the closing price of $189.18.

This move comes as Palantir’s stock hits a new all-time high, driven by major contract announcements and strategic partnerships.

The Alibaba Trade

ARKF ETF purchased 14,881 shares of Alibaba, valued at approximately $2.67 million, based on the closing price of $179.45.

This acquisition follows Alibaba’s launch of a new AI chatbot, enhancing its Quark app with advanced search capabilities.

Other Key Trades

Sold 133,917 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) from ARKF .

(SOFI) from . Bought 268,833 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) for ARKF and ARKW .

(DKNG) for and . Bought 750,115 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) across ARKG and ARKK .

(NTLA) across and . Sold 128,751 shares of Iridium Communications Inc. from ARKK.

