SoFi Stock Is Reaching All-Time Highs: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are trading higher Monday. The company’s is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday after market close. The stock is trading near all-time highs.

SOFI is surging to new heights today. See the full breakdown here.

What To Know: SoFi is expected to report quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share on revenue of approximately $689 million, according to analyst estimates. The fintech company often beats expectations — last quarter it reported $0.08 per share, above the $0.06 forecast.

Strong earnings haven't always led to gains in the stock. Following its second quarter 2025 earnings beat, shares dropped 2%, and after its quarter one 2025 beat, the stock declined 6%. The company has posted strong revenue growth, with year-over-year growth of 42.82% as of June 30, 2025, ahead of industry peers in the financials sector.

Despite positive momentum, the overall analyst consensus remains Neutral, with an average price target of $23.29 — representing potential downside of approximately 19.72% from current levels. This suggests some analysts view the stock’s 186.21% gain over the past 52 weeks as potentially overextended.

SoFi is a full-service financial company that started in 2011 with student loan refinancing. It now offers personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investing and banking. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, indicating well-advised financial management

SoFi uses artificial intelligence across its platform to improve how it works and serves customers. It applies AI to check credit risk, spot fraud and offer personalized financial advice. As more fintech companies adopt machine learning, SoFi's tech setup puts it in a good position to benefit from these tools and boost profits over time.

SOFI Analyst Ratings

SoFi Technologies has seen a mixed bag of recent analyst actions, with some firms raising their target prices while others maintain a more cautious stance. Truist Securities and JP Morgan have both increased their target prices to $29.00 and $26.00 respectively, while maintaining their Hold and Neutral ratings on October 24. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs also raised its target to $24.00 on Oct. 13, keeping a Neutral stance.

Despite these upgrades, not all analysts have been bullish. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an Underperform rating on Oct. 15, even though it raised its target from $14.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley also pegged the company at a cautious $18.00 target, maintaining an Underweight rating as of Sept. 29.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were up 3.62% at $30.06 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $30.30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock