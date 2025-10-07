Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, Nasdaq Futures Slip Amid Delay In Trade Deficit Data During Shutdown—Trilogy Metals, AMD, Applovin In Focus

U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday following Monday’s mixed moves. Futures of major benchmark indices were lower.

The Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) deal with OpenAI fueled the rally in AI-linked stocks on Monday, which has been powering Wall Street’s bull run this year.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump indicated willingness to work with the Democrats on healthcare and other policies, but only after they reopened the government, which is in its seventh day of a shutdown that began on Oct. 1. The U.S. trade deficit data, which was supposed to be released today, will be delayed because of the shutdown. ,

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.17% and the two-year bond was at 3.59%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 92.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting the current interest rates in its October meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones -0.18% S&P 500 -0.08% Nasdaq 100 -0.04% Russell 2000 -0.13%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were mixed in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.037% at $671.36, while the QQQ advanced 0.0099% to $607.77, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE:TMQ) skyrocketed 180.38% in premarket on Tuesday as the White House announced plans to take a 10% stake through a $35.6 million investment to support mining exploration in Alaska's Ambler Mining District.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 2.57% after inking a deal with OpenAI, which involves AMD supplying its Instinct GPU accelerators for OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure.

Applovin

Applovin Corp. (NASDAQ:APP) tumbled 2.56% as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating its data-collection practices, including potential violations of partners’ service agreements related to ad targeting.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) jumped 30.99% after the company released promising preclinical study results for its lead compound, Telomir-1.

SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) dropped 14.28% as it issued preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates and also cut its FY25 revenue guidance from $48 million-$50 million to $44 million-$46 million.

Cues From Last Session

With utilities, consumer discretionary, and communication services stocks recording the biggest gains, most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note on Monday. However, consumer staples and real estate stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.71% 22,941.67 S&P 500 0.36% 6,740.28 Dow Jones -0.14% 46,694.97 Russell 2000 0.41% 2,486.35

Insights From Analysts

Corporate America is positioned to deliver another strong earnings season for the third quarter of 2025, with the financial impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs expected to be “much less than… anticipated”. An LPL Financial report predicts a quarter with “little suspense,” forecasting a “low-teens earnings growth rate for the S&P 500”.

Jeffrey Buchbinder, LPL’s Chief Equity Strategist, says a resilient economy, strong investment in artificial intelligence (AI), and a weaker U.S. dollar provide “an excellent opportunity to post another low-teens earnings growth rate”. The muted tariff effects are attributed to several factors, including AI-driven productivity gains, special investment deals for major companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC), and costs being spread between exporters, importers, and consumers.

This performance follows an “outstanding second quarter earnings season”. LPL Research believes a “5% beat seems like a reasonable expectation” above current consensus estimates for the third quarter. While more tariff pressure is likely, Wall Street analysts expect profit margins to continue expanding.

See Also: How to Trade Futures

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday;

August’s U.S. trade deficit will be delayed because of the government shutdown. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 10:00 a.m., and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman will speak at 10:05 a.m. ET.

will speak at 10:00 a.m., and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision will speak at 10:05 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve governor Stephen Miran will speak at 10:45 a.m. and again at 4:05 p.m., Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 11:30 a.m., and August’s consumer credit data will be out by 3:00 p.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.31% to hover around $61.48 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.20% to hover around $3,951.40 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $3,977.45 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.32% higher at the 98.4260 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.04% higher at $123,954.19 per coin.

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, except Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Australia's ASX 200 indices. Japan's Nikkei 225, South Korea's Kospi, China’s CSI 300, and India’s NIFTY 50 indices rose. European markets were also mixed in early trade.

