Trump 'Happy To Work' With Democrats On Policies Amid Shutdown, But There's A Twist

President Donald Trump indicated willingness to work with the Democrats on healthcare and other policies, but only after they reopened the government, which is in its sixth day of a shutdown.

Trump Blasts Democrats Over Shutdown

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to express his disapproval of the Democrats’ handling of the government shutdown, which he claimed came amid “one of the most successful Economies, including a Record Stock Market…”

“And it should not have happened,” he wrote.

He also expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Democrats on their healthcare policies and other issues.

However, he insisted that the government must be reopened first, urging the Democrats to take immediate action.

“In fact, they should open our Government tonight!”

Polymarket Sees Shutdown Dragging On As Senate Rejects Funding Bills Again

Trump’s criticism of the Democrats comes after the Senate, on Monday, again rejected Democratic and Republican proposals to fund the government and end the shutdown, which is now in its sixth day.

The shutdown is now predicted to extend well into October, with a significant 70% probability of lasting until Oct. 15th or even later, according to Polymarket. This forecast suggests a prolonged period of federal inactivity, stemming from deep-seated budgetary disagreements between Democrats and Republicans.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has also criticized Trump for his actions during the shutdown, warning of a potential health insurance catastrophe and labeling the situation as the worst crisis since the Civil War.

Price Action: The S&P 500 closed 0.36% higher at 6,740.28 on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.71% to close at 22,941.67, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

