What's Going On With Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Wednesday?

Rocket Lab Corp RKLB stock is trading lower Wednesday, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. The decline follows a multi-day surge that was fueled by a series of positive announcements from the company.

What To Know: Last week, Rocket Lab successfully completed its 70th Electron mission, a notable achievement in its launch cadence. The company also announced it would receive a $23.9 million award under the CHIPS and Science Act to expand its semiconductor manufacturing capacity for space-grade components, bolstering U.S. supply chains.

Additionally, the recent completion of its strategic acquisition of Geost, a developer of advanced electro-optical sensor payloads, has positioned Rocket Lab as a potential prime contractor for national security and defense projects.

Despite these developments driving a strong year-to-date performance of over 80%, the stock’s pullback on Wednesday potentially suggests profit-taking following recent strength.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated Rocket Lab with a Buy rating on Wednesday and maintained a price target of $55.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated Rocket Lab with a Buy rating on Wednesday and maintained a price target of $55.

RKLB Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rocket Lab shares are trading lower by 8.54% to $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.44 and a 52-week low of $5.74.

