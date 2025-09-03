Trump Family's Stake Swells To $1.46 Billion As American Bitcoin Makes Stock Market Debut

Bitcoin BTC/USD mining firm American Bitcoin Corp. ABTC surged in its public market debut on Wednesday, resulting in billions worth of stake for Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

American Bitcoin Makes An Impressive Debut

The stock more than doubled in value, reaching an intraday high of $14.52 before falling back to be slightly over $8 at the end of the session.

Based on the 908.58 million outstanding shares that American Bitcoin declared in an SEC filing, the firm finished the trading day at a valuation of $7.30 billion.

Eric Trump, listed as the company co-founder and chief strategy officer, and his elder brother Donald Trump Jr., own nearly 20% of the shares, according to Reuters, potentially valuing their stake to $1.46 billion.

Another Company With A Bitcoin Treasury

American Bitcoin, a subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp. HUT, went public via a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed miner Gryphon Digital Mining. The merger deal was structured as a stock-for-stock transaction.

American Bitcoin is already building its own "strategic" Bitcoin reserve and currently holds 2,443 BTC, worth $273 million, according to Bitcointreasuries.net.

However, unlike popular Bitcoin treasury companies like Strategy Inc. MSTR, American Bitcoin generates new BTC through mining.

Trump Family Deepens Crypto Involvement

The listing was just another clear example of the Trump family’s expanding engagements with the cryptocurrency sector.

The family-backed decentralized finance venture, World Liberty Financial, launched its governance token, WLFI, for trading earlier this week. The Trumps have reportedly seen a staggering $5 billion increase in their paper wealth following the trading debut

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $110,731, up 0.71% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares popped 5.10% in after-hours trading after closing 16.52% lower at $8.04 during Wednesday’s regular trading session.

Photo Courtesy: OMG_Studio on Shutterstock.com

