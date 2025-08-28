What's Going On With Oklo Stock?

Shares of advanced nuclear energy firm Oklo Inc OKLO are trading higher Thursday. The surge follows a bullish analyst update this week and recently announced strategic partnerships aimed at powering the energy-intensive artificial intelligence sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: This week, Bank of America initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $92 price target, citing Oklo as “well positioned to meet the rising energy needs of AI.” Oklo has been actively capitalizing on this trend, with a pipeline of more than 14 gigawatts in memorandums of understanding.

The positive momentum follows a recent financial report on Aug. 11, where Oklo announced a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss of 18 cents per share. However, investors appear to be focusing on the company’s long-term growth prospects, with the stock up over 250% on a year-to-date basis.

Adding to the optimism, Oklo recently announced a partnership with automation leader ABB to develop a digital monitoring room for its Aurora powerhouses. This collaboration, along with its selection for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program, has helped the stock gain roughly 9% in the month of August.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Oklo shares are trading higher by 6.6% to $78.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.35 and a 52-week low of $5.35.

