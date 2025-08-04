Major U.S. indices ended Monday in the green with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.3% higher at 44,173.64 and the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1.5% to 6,329.94. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shot up 1.95% to 21,053.58.

Despite these challenges, investors are keeping a close eye on several macroeconomic indicators and upcoming earnings reports from key companies like Palantir and AMD. These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock climbed 4.14% to close at $160.66, hitting an intraday high of $161.40 and a low of $157.93. The stock is nearing its 52-week high of $161.40, with its lowest at $21.23. In the after-hours trading Palantir shares spiked 4.57% to $168. The company is in the spotlight with its second-quarter earnings report, having already soared over 110% year-to-date. Investors are eager to see if the AI-driven rally will sustain its momentum. Earnings for the period came in at $1.004 billion, which were ahead of the analyst estimates of $939.71 million

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS

Hims & Hers Health saw a 1.28% increase, closing at $63.35, with a high of $65.59 and a low of $62.30. The stock’s 52-week range is between $72.98 and $13.47. The company reported second-quarter earnings with revenue of $544.83 million, which came in slightly below analyst estimates of $549.83 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO

American Eagle’s stock surged 23.65%, closing at $13.28, with an intraday high of $13.39 and a low of $11.17. Its 52-week high and low are $22.83 and $9.27. The stock spiked following an unexpected endorsement from President Donald Trump, which was shared on Truth Social, driving heavy trading volume.

Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY

Joby Aviation’s shares jumped 18.82% to $20.39, with a high of $20.95 and a low of $18.27. The stock’s 52-week high is $20.95, and the low is $4.66. The rise follows Blade Air Mobility’s decision to sell its passenger transportation business to Joby, allowing Joby to expand its operations.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD

AMD’s stock rose 2.99%, closing at $176.78, with a high of $177.86 and a low of $173.56. Its 52-week range is $182.50 to $76.48. In the after-hours trading, the shares rose 1.2%. The stock is gaining momentum as reports suggest increased popularity of AMD CPUs among gamers, ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday after the market close.

