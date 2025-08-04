Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR is back in the spotlight with its second-quarter earnings report due after market close on Monday. The stock has soared by more than 110% year-to-date and over 560% in the past year. It's now trading just shy of its 52-week high of $160.92, closing in on that level Monday morning with a 2.9% gain to $158.79. While Palantir has beaten estimates in recent quarters, investors are on edge—will the AI-fueled rally justify itself?

PLTR Stock: A Bullish Setup—But Caution Creeps In

By mid-morning on Monday, PLTR stock was trading at around $159.58, well above its eight-, 20-, 50-, and even 200-day moving averages—a classic sign of a strong uptrend. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator is currently at 5.48, indicating a confident Bullish signal.

Yet with an RSI (relative strength index) of 64.25, PLTR stock is edging closer to the overbought zone. Translation? The momentum is hot, but possibly too hot.

The stock has risen nearly 15% in the last month alone, pushing it just below its 52-week high of $160.92. This sets the stage for either a breakout on earnings strength or a steep correction if results disappoint.

All Eyes On The Numbers

Wall Street is expecting Palantir to report earnings per share of 14 cents on revenue of $939.71 million. With the bar set high following months of AI-fueled investor euphoria, even a slight miss could trigger a snapback.

Given Palantir's long-term government contracts and expanding commercial reach, expectations are lofty. But in a market that's already priced in perfection, Palantir's report must impress.

What’s At Stake

Palantir has become the poster child for the AI boom, but this earnings report will test just how much future growth is already priced in.

A solid beat could propel PLTR stock into uncharted territory. A miss? That could invite swift profit-taking.

As one of 2025's top tech gainers, PLTR is balancing on a wire. Monday’s earnings could tip the scales either way.

