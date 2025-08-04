AMD Stock Is Rising Ahead Of Earnings This Week: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD are trading higher during regular trading hours on Monday. Investors appear to be circling reports that AMD CPUs are gaining popularity among gamers.

What To Know: According to a Tom’s Hardware report, the July Steam Hardware Survey revealed that AMD’s CPU adoption among Steam users has reached 40.39%. This marks the highest level of popularity for AMD CPUs in 17 years, closing in on Intel’s 59.5% share.

The survey indicates that AMD has been steadily gaining market share since the introduction of its Ryzen architecture in 2017. This growth highlights AMD’s appeal to gamers seeking high-performance CPUs. The data further shows that AMD’s most popular CPU category is in the 3.7GHz and above range, suggesting that gamers are opting for AMD’s high-end chips. In contrast, Intel’s most popular category, the 2.3 GHz to 2.69 GHz range, is seeing a decline.

This shift could indicate a growing preference for AMD’s high-performance processors over Intel’s mid-range offerings among gamers. AMD’s rise in popularity is a significant development in the competitive CPU market.

The rise in shares comes a day before AMD is due to report financial results for the second quarter. Analysts expect the chipmaker to report earnings of 49 cents per share and revenue of $7.41 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Last quarter, AMD beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines as growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter, driven by expanding data center and AI momentum. The company also guided for “strong growth” throughout 2025.

AMD shares have gained approximately 75% over the past three months as momentum and growth remain strong. The company has a momentum score of 88.75 and a growth score of 97.44, according to Benzinga data.

AMD is currently trading well above its 50-day moving average of $137.76, indicating strong upward momentum. Key resistance is observed near the 52-week high of $182.50, while support can be identified around the 200-day moving average at $123.30.

AMD’s P/E ratio stands at 125.33, reflecting a high valuation relative to earnings, which may indicate growth expectations priced into the stock. With a market cap of $284.95 billion, AMD is positioned as a significant player in the semiconductor industry, but its high P/E suggests investors are betting on future performance rather than current profitability.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 3.19% at $177.25 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

