Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS reported second-quarter earnings after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: Hims & Hers Health reported second-quarter revenue of $544.83 million, missing analyst estimates of $549.83 million. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, beating estimates of 14 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 73% on a year-over-year basis as subscribers grew to over 2.4 million in the quarter, up 31% year-over-year. Gross margin came in at 76% in the second quarter.

The company reported negative operating cash flow of $19.1 million and negative free cash flow of $69.4 million in the quarter. Hims & Hers ended the period with $1.12 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“We believe we’re entering an exciting period of growth where we’ll enter new, high-impact specialties that bring millions of people in need of care into the market,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers Health.

Outlook: Hims & Hers Health expects third-quarter revenue of $570 million to $590 million versus estimates of $585.42 million.

The company continues to expect full-year 2025 revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion versus estimates of $2.35 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Hims & Hers will further discuss details from the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers Health shares were down 9.63% in after-hours Monday, trading at $58.31 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

