U.S. stocks experienced a positive trading session, with the Nasdaq climbing over 78 points or nearly 0.4% to 20,974.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, falling 0.04% to 44,323.07, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.1% to 6,305.60.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN

Opendoor Technologies’ stock surged by 42.67%, closing at $3.21. The stock reached an intraday high of $4.97 and a low of $2.62, with a 52-week range of $0.51 to $4.97. In the after-hours trading the shares rose 8.1%. The stock’s upward momentum was fueled by a viral social media post that caught the attention of investors.

Verizon Communications Inc VZ

Verizon’s shares increased by 4.04%, closing at $42.49. The stock’s intraday high and low were $43.08 and $41.68, respectively, with a 52-week range of $37.58 to $47.36. The rise followed the company’s strong second-quarter results and improved profit projections, driven by its wireless and broadband offerings. The second-quarter revenue touched $34.5 billion and the earnings per share of $1.22 beat the analyst consensus estimates of $1.19.

GameStop Corp GME

GameStop’s stock climbed 3.95% to close at $24.20. It hit an intraday high of $24.43 and a low of $23.05, with a 52-week range of $18.73 to $35.81. The stock’s movement was marked by increased volatility, despite the absence of specific news, following a week of fluctuations influenced by cryptocurrency markets.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL

Alphabet’s Class C shares rose by 2.80%, closing at $191.15. The stock recorded an intraday high of $191.26 and a low of $187.05, with a 52-week range of $142.66 to $208.70. The increase came after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

Trump Media’s stock gained 3.11%, closing at $19.25. The stock reached an intraday high of $20.38 and a low of $19.14, with a 52-week range of $11.75 to $54.68. The stock’s rise was attributed to the company’s update on its Bitcoin BTC/USD strategy, revealing a $2 billion accumulation in the apex cryptocurrency and related securities.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Opendoor Technologies stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how it fares on other important metrics.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: T.Dallas on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: