GameStop Stock Is Climbing Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of GameStop Corp GME are pushing higher in Monday afternoon trading, seeing a spike in volatility despite a lack of specific news or catalysts for the session.

Monday’s move follows a volatile previous week where the stock's price was influenced by cryptocurrency markets and extensive commentary from its chief executive. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Last week, the stock's performance was closely tied to Bitcoin BTC/USD price swings, reflecting the company's significant holdings of the digital asset in its treasury. This crypto correlation has become a key driver for investors, at times overshadowing the company’s core retail operations.

CEO Ryan Cohen also remained in the spotlight, successfully turning a potential PR mishap into a positive by auctioning off a now-infamous stapler for $250,000 for charity. In recent media appearances, Cohen has been vocal, calling short-selling “un-American” while reassuring investors of his focus on business fundamentals.

He emphasized a strategic shift towards more profitable collectibles and clarified that while GameStop holds Bitcoin, it will not mimic Strategy Inc’s aggressive acquisition strategy, promising “responsible” capital deployment.

Monday's upward trend could highlight the stock’s persistent “meme” status, where price action is often fueled by retail investor sentiment and market dynamics rather than direct corporate catalysts.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide scores to help identify market opportunities, GameStop presents a mixed analytical picture. The company scores exceptionally high on Growth with a near-perfect rank of 99.37, indicating strong potential in this area.

Its Value score is neutral at 50.30, suggesting it is neither significantly overvalued nor undervalued based on the platform’s metrics. However, the stock ranks poorly on Momentum with a low score of 25.73, pointing to weak recent price performance relative to the market.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GME shares are trading higher by 2.7% to $23.91 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.81 and a 52-week low of $18.73.

