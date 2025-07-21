Alphabet Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Alphabet Inc. GOOG stock traded higher on Monday after Morgan Stanley weighed in on the stock. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Alphabet and raised its price target from $185 to $205.

The company is set to report second quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

Analysts estimate earnings per share of $2.17 and revenue of $93.72 billion. Over the past few quarters, the company has beaten both EPS and revenue expectations.

In the first quarter, Alphabet reported earnings of $2.81 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02. Revenue came in at $90.23 billion, beating the $89.20 billion estimate by 1.16% and marking a 12% year-over-year increase.

The company broke down its first-quarter results further, noting a 10% year-over-year increase in Google Services revenue to $77.3 billion, driven by strong performance across Google Search, subscriptions, platforms, and devices. Google Cloud revenue rose 28% to $12.3 billion, led by growth in Google Cloud Platform.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple other analysts have issued price target adjustments.

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Neutral rating on Alphabet and raised the price target from $186 to $192.

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz reiterated an Outperform rating on Alphabet and raised the price target from $200 to $208.

The consensus price target for Alphabet is $163.07, with the lowest price target at $115 and the highest price target at $235.

GOOG Price Action: At the time of writing, Alphabet stock closed Monday up 2.8% at $191.15, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

