Datadog Stock Surges On S&P 500 Inclusion

Datadog Inc DDOG shares are trading higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after it was announced the company will join the S&P 500.

What Happened: After market close on Wednesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Datadog will replace Juniper Networks in the S&P 500, effective prior to the market open on July 9.

The shakeup comes after Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed its acquisition of Juniper on Wednesday.

Datadog operates a monitoring and security platform for cloud applications.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD, AppLovin Corp APP, Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR and Carvana Co CVNA were all trading lower at last check as they had been considered strong candidates for potential S&P 500 inclusion.

Robinhood shares were hit the hardest, last down about 2.3% in after-hours after climbing to new all-time highs in Wednesday’s regular session.

DDOG Price Action: Datadog shares were up 9.40% in extended trading on Wednesday, trading at $147.70 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

