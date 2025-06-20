Accenture, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $17.30 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Accenture shares gained 0.7% to $308.49 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting CarMax Inc. KMX to post earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares rose 1% to $65.00 in the after-hours trading session.

APi Group Corp. APG will replace United States Steel Corp. X in the S&P MidCap 400 before the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 24. APi Group shares jumped 6.2% to $51.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion. Darden shares slipped 0.1% to $222.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $45.19 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to $65.48 in the after-hours trading session.

