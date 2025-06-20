June 20, 2025 3:44 AM 1 min read

Accenture, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $17.30 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Accenture shares gained 0.7% to $308.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting CarMax Inc. KMX to post earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares rose 1% to $65.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • APi Group Corp. APG will replace United States Steel Corp. X in the S&P MidCap 400 before the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 24. APi Group shares jumped 6.2% to $51.96 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, Darden Restaurants Inc. DRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion. Darden shares slipped 0.1% to $222.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $45.19 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares fell 0.1% to $65.48 in the after-hours trading session.

