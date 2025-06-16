Spotify: What's Driving the Rally, Key Dates To Watch

Spotify (SPOT) is currently in its 10th Phase out of the 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle. While the stock has been extremely bullish lately, some key dates ahead could mark a potential peak. Here’s why.

Spotify's Cycle So Far

So far, Spotify has maintained a strong 88.88% alignment with the Adhishthana Principles, our cyclical framework that combines proprietary behavioral archetypes, quantitative signals, and timing structures.

Here are some notable alignment milestones:

Phase 2: The Rally of Buddhi

Fig.1 Spotify Phase 2 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

As outlined in the Adhishthana Principles, Phase 2 often begins with a prolonged consolidation followed by an explosive move. Spotify mirrored this pattern precisely trading in a range for 38 bars before launching a powerful Buddhi rally that resulted in a ~155% gain.

Phases 4 to 8: The Creation of the Cakra

Fig.2 Spotify Cakra Formation (Source: Adhishthana.com)

From Phase 4 through Phase 8, Spotify formed what we define as the Cakra—a distinct structural curve that respects both the upper and lower bounds of its cyclical geometry. Each phase aligned well with the lower band of the Cakra, reinforcing the stock's bullish foundation.

Phase 9: The Supreme Breakout

Fig.3 Spotify Phase 9 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

According to the Adhishthana model, Phase 9 is often when the breakout move, the “Supreme Move” occurs, provided the Cakra is complete. Spotify delivered exactly that, surging by approximately 84.84% during this period.

What's Next?

Now in Phase 10, Spotify is in the critical phase that tests whether its Adhishthana Himalayan Formation’s ascent will continue or pause.

In our framework, peak formation typically occurs around the 18th or 23rd bar of Phase 10. For Spotify, that timing translates to 15 September to 20 October 2025.

If a peak begins forming during this window, a descent may follow—potentially revisiting mid-to-low levels of Phase 9.



If no reversal is seen, the stock may continue its ascent into Phase 11, beginning 9 March 2026.



A Word of Caution on the Monthly Charts

While the weekly charts are bullish, the monthly charts provide a more nuanced view. On the monthly timeframe, Spotify is in its Phase 2 (Buddhi Period). Although this phase is typically associated with strong rallies, it only performs reliably when it follows a bearish or consolidated Sankhya Move, which did not materialize in the case of Spotify.

This increases the probability that a peak may occur either late in Phase 10 or early in Phase 11 on the weekly charts.

Final Call for Investors

Watch the window between 15 September and 20 October 2025 closely for signs of a potential top. If a peak forms, expect a corrective wave to follow. Existing longs should manage risk and trail stops accordingly.



New entries should be avoided until a correction confirms itself and a new accumulation phase begins.



While the rally has been strong and technically sound, the principles advise caution over complacency as Spotify approaches a possible cyclical turning point.