Trump's 25% Auto Tariff Raises Will Put Pressure On Interest Rates, Says Economist — Tesla Investor Gary Black Says President Found 'Further Ways To Push The Economy Into Recession Today'

President Donald Trump‘s announcement of a 25% tariff on auto imports has sparked widespread concern among economists and market analysts, with many warning of potential severe economic consequences.
What Happened: The tariffs, set to take effect on Apr. 3, aim to boost domestic auto manufacturing but could trigger significant market disruption. Prominent economists have raised alarms about the potential economic fallout. Peter Schiff highlighted that the tariffs will increase car prices and potentially put upward pressure on interest rates.
Economist Justin Wolfers suggested the tariffs might discourage car purchases, potentially creating a ripple effect across the automotive market.
Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC was even more direct, stating that Trump has “found further ways to push the economy into recession.”
Providing historical context, Scott Paul, President of The Alliance for American Manufacturing, noted that ‘Trump would not be 1st POTUS to suggest higher tariffs on autos,’ citing long-standing tariffs on pickup trucks and recent tariffs on Chinese EVs.
The United Auto Workers, meanwhile, advocated for auto companies to absorb the tariff costs, stating, ‘auto companies…should absorb the cost of these tariffs rather than passing them on to consumers,’ suggesting potential legislative support.
Why It Matters: The market’s immediate reaction was negative, with the S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 SPY, dropping 1.1% and the Nasdaq 100, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ, falling 1.83%. Automotive stocks saw significant declines, with Tesla Inc. TSLA dropping 5.6% and General Motors Co. GM falling 9.11%.
The tariffs will primarily affect non-U.S. content in autos under the USMCA trade pact. The Trump administration argues that U.S. automakers have sufficient capacity to increase domestic production and avoid tariffs.
Some potential beneficiaries include companies with strong domestic production, like Tesla, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, BYD BYDDY, and domestic used car dealers such as AutoNation Inc. AN and CarMax Inc. KMX.
