On Election Day 2024, major U.S. indices ended on a positive note. As the election results began rolling in, Dow Futures jumped nearly 400 points.

For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02% to close at 42,221.88, the S&P 500 increased 1.23% to 5,782.76, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.4% to 18,439.17.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

Trump Media’s stock saw a significant surge, closing the day with a decrease of 1.16% at $33.94. The stock’s intraday high and low were $40.74 and $31.45 respectively, with a 52-week range of $79.38 to $22.55. The substantial increase in Trump Media's stock in the after-hours is driven by the ongoing U.S. elections and the third-quarter financial results.

Reddit Inc RDDT

Reddit’s stock closed the day with an increase of 12.58% at $122.57. The stock’s intraday high and low were $122.68 and $110.27 respectively, with a 52-week range of $123.6 to $37.35. Election day saw voters visiting polling locations and social media mavens sharing opinions and local reports in megathreads, polls and comments on Reddit.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Reverse As Trump’s Odds Fall On Betting Markets: Trader Says ‘Bull Run Will Begin’ For This Crypto After The Election

Devon Energy Corp DVN

Devon Energy’s stock closed the day with an increase of 0.51% at $39.34. The stock’s intraday high and low were $39.59 and $38.79 respectively, with a 52-week range of $55.09 to $37.77. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.14 per share.

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI

Super Micro Computer’s stock closed the day with an increase of 6.42% at $27.70. The stock’s intraday high and low were $28 and $25.1 respectively, with a 52-week range of $122.9 to $23.9. The company’s stock bounced back after falling nearly 50% last week after the firm's independent auditor raised governance and transparency concerns. Super Micro Computer faced intense scrutiny ahead of its first-quarter earnings, with shares down amid governance issues, a key auditor's exit, and risks to its partnership with Nvidia. Analysts remain cautious, citing transparency concerns and potential Nasdaq delisting.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed the day with an increase of 3.54% at $251.44. The stock’s intraday high and low were $255.28 and $246.21 respectively, with a 52-week range of $273.54 to $138.8. CEO Elon Musk refuted rumors that the company is considering building a phone.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: