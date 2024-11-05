Trump Media Stock Shoots Up Over 10% In After-Market Trading As Ex-President Scores Victories In Kentucky, Indiana And West Virginia

As the presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris comes to its final leg, shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT experienced a significant surge.

What Happened: The substantial increase in Trump Media’s stock is driven by the ongoing U.S. elections and the third-quarter financial results.

At the time of writing, the after-hours trading volume for the stock stood at 21.9 million, according to Nasdaq data. The after-hours high for the stock was $49.78, while the low was at $31.12.

Notably, the heightened volatility in the shares led to trading being halted twice on Tuesday.

Both Trump and Harris have achieved early victories in traditionally Republican and Democratic states, respectively. Trump prevailed in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana, while Harris secured Vermont.

In Kentucky, with 34% of the votes counted, Trump leads with 64.6%. In Indiana, where 24% of the vote has been counted, he holds 64%. Meanwhile, in Vermont, with 20% of votes tallied, Harris is ahead with 69%.

If Harris, 60, is elected, she would make history as the first female president, the first Black woman, and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the office.

Similarly, if Trump, 78, wins he would become the oldest president ever elected and the first president to win another term after a defeat in 132 years.

Traders are viewing Trump's stock as a barometer for his chances in the upcoming election. Should Trump secure victory, his platform, Truth Social, is anticipated to be central to his communication strategy.

A win by Vice President Harris might bring challenges to the future of Truth Social.

Why It Matters: Trump Media & Technology Group’s stock volatility is not only tied to the election but also to its financial performance.

After the markets closed on Tuesday, the company announced third-quarter net sales of $1.01 million, a 6% decrease year-over-year. All of its revenue came from advertising on the Truth Social platform in the quarter.

The company posted a loss of 10 cents per share, an improvement from the 30 cents per share loss recorded in the third quarter of last year.

“TMTG’s success depends in part on the popularity of our brand and the reputation and popularity of President Donald J. Trump. The value of TMTG’s brand may diminish if the popularity of President Donald J. Trump were to suffer,” said the company while reporting the financial results.

Trump holds an approximately 57% ownership stake in Trump Media.

Price Action: DJT shares wrapped up Tuesday's session with a 1.16% increase, closing at $33.94. However, in after-hours trading, the company’s shares surged, and at the time of writing, they jumped 10.43% to reach $37.48, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

