Redditors Track Election Night: Must-Watch Threads For Trump Vs. Harris Showdown, Other Races

It's Election day! Voters are visiting polling locations and social media mavens are sharing opinions and local reports in megathreads, polls and comments on Reddit Inc RDDT.

Here are some notable threads to follow for election coverage on Reddit.

Polls Open: Subreddit r/politics has over 8.5 million subscribers and features a live thread with 59 parts titled, "2024 US Elections Live Thread, Part 59" which contains more than 3,200 comments, voter turnout reports from different locations and live commentary on election developments.

Subreddit r/moderatepolitics has 295,000 members and a poll titled "Who are you voting for in the 2024 US Presidential Election." At the time of publication, 2,100 Redditors selected Harris, 1,300 selected Trump, 301 selected Other and 842 responded with Not Voting.

Read Next: Reddit Stock Soars After Strong Q3 Results, Q4 Guidance Above Estimates: DAUq’s Grow 17% And More

Reddit also features local subreddits like r/Pennsylvania, which has a thread titled, "The Election Day Mega Thread" where users can find coverage of the crucial swing state and voting guides and polling locations. The thread also provides local polling updates and news with first-hand accounts from voters across the state.

Where To Find Results: FiveThirtyEight, the data journalism outlet, will feature county-by-county data breakdowns as the polling results come in at its r/fivethirtyeight subreddit. It also features discussions about polling accuracy and several live election megathreads.

The r/Journalism subreddit will provide authoritative sources for results, including updates from the Associated Press and major networks, as well as discussions about result reporting methodology.

Reddit’s election coverage offers a blend of real-time updates and community engagement across various specialized subreddits, though most users recommend keeping multiple sources open for the most complete picture.

RDDT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Reddit shares ended Tuesday’s session 12.42% higher at $122.57.

Read Also:

Photo: Shutterstock