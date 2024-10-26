Inside Trump's Inner Circle: How JD Vance-Backed Tech Magnate Pavlovski Is Shaping Up Right-Wing Politics

In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s ban from major social media platforms, tech entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski emerged as a significant ally. The CEO of Rumble Inc. RUM, a video-streaming platform, Pavlovski integrated himself into Trump’s inner circle, providing essential technical support to Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT, which operates Truth Social, per a report by The Washington Post.

Pavlovski’s Rise In Conservative Politics

Pavlovski’s connections with Trump deepened during a 2021 meeting at Mar-a-Lago, where he mingled with Trump’s staff. His expertise was pivotal in establishing Rumble’s cloud infrastructure for Truth Social, marking Rumble as a key player in Trump’s media strategy. This partnership became crucial as Trump’s digital presence relied heavily on alternative platforms due to perceived censorship by mainstream tech companies, the Post added.

Rumble, initially launched as a competitor to YouTube, gained traction among conservative users frustrated with content moderation during the pandemic. Backed by a group of conservative investors, including JD Vance, Rumble received a vital $25 million investment in 2021, the report read. This financial boost coincided with Rumble’s significant growth, culminating in its public offering in 2022, which valued the company over $2 billion.

However, Pavlovski’s international hiring practices, particularly in North Macedonia, have raised eyebrows given Trump’s “America First” rhetoric. Despite employing local workers, some critics argue this approach contradicts promises to bring jobs back to the U.S. Pavlovski’s recent discussions with North Macedonia’s government suggest potential expansion of Rumble’s services abroad, further entrenching the company’s role in conservative politics.

Rumble as a Haven for Right-Wing Content

As Rumble continues to host controversial content, including state-sponsored propaganda, it has become a haven for users seeking less moderation. Pavlovski has positioned himself at the forefront of right-wing media, with Trump’s family increasingly integrating into Rumble’s ecosystem, The Washington Post reported.

Pavlovski recently visited North Macedonia with Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media, to meet with the country’s right-wing government. They discussed the possibility of Rumble providing cloud services to the Macedonian government similar to those it offers for Trump’s Truth Social. Recently, Pavlovski was seen with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a UFC fight and dined with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Pavlovski’s rise within conservative circles underscores the growing intersection of technology and politics, particularly with the election just a couple of weeks away.

His partnership with Trump and platforms like Rumble could significantly shape the political landscape as they navigate the upcoming election.

