Here's How Elon Musk Has Become A Pro-Trump Political Influencer Through Social Media

Elon Musk, the tech mogul once known for his reluctance to engage in politics, has recently become a prominent online advocate for former President Donald Trump. Musk has been using his social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, to amplify conservative viewpoints.

What Happened: Musk’s political engagement has seen a significant uptick in recent months. This includes his endorsement of Trump and frequent political commentary on his platform X, which he acquired in 2022.

Political analysts suggest that Musk’s wealth, online presence, and increased political activity could potentially be advantageous for Trump, a report by The Hill suggests.

Musk’s posts on X have ranged from criticism of Democrats to remarks about Trump and predictions regarding the impact of Trump’s election.

"He probably does more to highlight the problems at the border than the entire corporate media complex just because of the size of his soapbox," one Republican strategist told The Hill.

Also Read: What A Second Trump Presidency Would Mean For Elon Musk And His Many Ventures

A study by The Wall Street Journal found that Musk’s posts using political terminology in 2024 were approximately 230 times more frequent than in 2019. A separate analysis by The Washington Post revealed that nearly a fifth of his posts this year have been political in nature.

"I would argue that anything that Musk says, you imagine, has been cosigned or even instigated by Donald Trump," political strategist Basil Smikle told the outlet.

Since Musk took over X in 2022, he has altered the platform’s content policies, leading to a reduction in several moderation features. This has sparked concerns about his sway over voters and allegations of the platform’s algorithm favoring Musk’s posts.

According to Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff, "It's totally putting a finger on the scale of our information ecosystem, with already such a tough landscape, and I think also a landscape that disadvantages Democrats from traditional media all the way to social media."

Musk’s political involvement has not been without controversy. There are concerns about the potential dissemination of misinformation and its effect on the forthcoming elections. Musk’s alignment with Trump has also sparked conjecture about his possible role in a future Trump administration.

Why It Matters: Musk has recently made headlines with his political statements, particularly concerning his stance regarding Trump as the U.S. approaches another election cycle. Musk’s political expressions have sparked considerable discussion given his vast following and significant impact in the tech and space industries.

Musk has been vocal about his perspectives on various political matters through social media platforms, where he commands a massive audience.

His recent comments come at a time when political tensions are high, and his words carry weight, influencing public opinion and stirring significant media coverage.

Read Next

Could Elon Musk Lead ‘DOGE’ If Donald Trump Returns To The White House?

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.