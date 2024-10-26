Elon Musk Pumps More Than $130M Into Trump And GOP Campaigns

In a move that mirrors his business approach, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is fervently supporting Donald Trump‘s presidential run.

What Happened: Musk has been actively campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania, a key swing state. He’s been organizing rallies and even giving away $1 million checks to some who sign his petition.

By the end of the week, Musk had invested almost $119 million in his pro-Trump America PAC and contributed $924,600 to Trump 47, a joint fundraising committee. This level of dedication is akin to Musk’s commitment to his businesses, often working relentlessly and sleeping in his factories to ensure productivity.

Often referred to as “founder mode,” Musk’s intense business style has earned him a dedicated following and made him the wealthiest man in the world. Experts believe his political endeavors are an extension of his business approach, reports Business Insider.

After infusing nearly $75 million into America PAC between July and September, Musk further bolstered the super PAC with an additional $43.6 million in the first half of October.

Besides this, Musk has donated $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC associated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and $825,000 to the Hispanic Leadership Alliance, a super PAC linked with Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas.

Also Read: What A Second Trump Presidency Would Mean For Elon Musk And His Many Ventures

In total, Musk’s publicly disclosed political spending exceeds $130 million, but the actual figure could be higher. There are reports of Musk funding a “dark money” nonprofit group that donated $3 million to a super PAC running ads portraying Vice President Kamala Harris in a conflicting light regarding Israel.

“He has brought all of those same sort of mechanisms and strategies of his leadership style to his involvement in politics,” Brian Ott, a professor of communications at Missouri State University, told the outlet.

Musk’s political activism was sparked by an assassination attempt on Trump. “I’m politically active now because I think the future of America and the future of civilization is at stake,” Musk declared at a town hall in Swatara Township, Pennsylvania.

The presidential race is currently neck and neck, with a recent national poll by The New York Times and Siena College showing Trump and Harris tied for the popular vote at 48% each.

Why It Matters: Musk’s support for Trump’s campaign is a reflection of his intense business approach, often referred to as “founder mode.”

This level of commitment has earned him a loyal following and made him the world’s richest man. His political activism, sparked by an assassination attempt on Trump, highlights his belief in the importance of the future of America and civilization.

Moreover, his support for Trump and other Republican candidates could indicate his political leanings and potential future engagements in political affairs.

Read Next:

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.