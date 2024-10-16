Robinhood, Novavax, Phunware, Lucid Group, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

October 16, 2024 10:11 PM | 2 min read |

On Wednesday, major U.S. indices saw gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing nearly 0.8% to 43,077.70, while the S&P 500 increased 0.5% to 5,842.47. The Nasdaq finished the day up almost 0.3% at 18,367.08.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Robinhood’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.49% to close at $26.93. The stock’s intraday high and low were $27.17 and $26.57 respectively, with a 52-week range of $7.91 to $27.33. The company’s CEO, Vlad Tenev, announced the launch of futures trading and index options trading at the HOOD Summit 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Novavax Inc. NVAX

Novavax’s stock took a hit, dropping 19.44% to close at $10.15. The intraday high and low were $10.67 and $9.62, with a 52-week range of $3.53 to $23.86. The FDA has placed a clinical hold on Novavax's COVID-19-influenza combination vaccine candidates due to a serious adverse event reported in a Phase 2 trial participant.

Phunware, Inc. PHUN

Phunware’s shares traded higher by 17.63% to close at $6.34. The stock’s intraday high and low were $6.62 and $5.8, with a 52-week range of $2.85 to $24.5. The company announced plans to invest in its AI-powered platform for advocacy and voter engagement, recalling its successful development of the Donald Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign app.

Lucid Group Inc LCID

Lucid Group’s shares saw a minor increase of 0.31% to close at $3.28. The stock’s intraday high and low were $3.33 and $3.26, with a 52-week range of $2.29 to $5.31. The company announced a public offering of 262,446,931 shares of its common stock, along with a corresponding investment from an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose 0.80% to close at $221.33. The stock’s intraday high and low were $222.82 and $218.93, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $271. Tesla dominated the U.S. EV market in the third quarter with three of the top five best-selling models, according to estimates from Kelley Blue Book.

