Robinhood Announces Futures Trading, Index Options Trading

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD CEO Vlad Tenev delivered the keynote speech about exclusive product announcements to kick off the company's HOOD Summit 2024 in Miami, Florida.

The Details: Tenev announced the launch of futures trading and index options trading in a major expansion of the platform's offerings. The Robinhood CEO said index options will be available for trading in the coming months with extended-hours trading available next year.

Tenev did not give a timeframe for the rollout of futures trading in his speech.

Tenev also recapped Robinhood's platform improvements over the past year including the addition of joint investment accounts, simulated options returns and reduced margin rates to the lowest among leading trading platforms. The CEO highlighted Robinhood's achievement of becoming the first retail brokerage to offer 24-hour trading of single-name stocks in the U.S. with more than 1,000 symbols available for 24-hour trading.

Robinhood's HOOD Summit 2024 features speakers, panel discussions and demonstrations on trading technology, investing and culture and continues through Oct. 18 in Miami, Florida.

HOOD Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Robinhood shares ended Wednesday's session 0.49% higher at $26.93. After-hours trading sees stock up 3.04% at $27.75.

Photo: Shutterstock