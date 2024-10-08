U.S. markets closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.3% to 42,090.37 and the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1%, finishing at 5,751.13. The Nasdaq surged 1.45%, closing at 18,182.92.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock soared by 6.58%, closing at $41.45 after hitting an intraday high of $41.49. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $41.49 and $14.48 respectively. Palantir Technologies shares surged on Tuesday after Ark Invest highlighted software firms like Palantir as having more potential to gain from the AI boom and take market share from tech giants.

Roblox Corporation RBLX

Roblox’s shares dipped by 2.13%, closing at $40.51, with an intraday low of $37.5. The stock’s 52-week range is $48.43 to $29.55. The decline was triggered by a short report from Hindenburg Research, accusing the gaming platform of inflating key user metrics.

The Boeing Company BA

Boeing’s stock fell by 0.81%, closing at $154.65, with an intraday low of $154.14. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $267.54 and $149.49 respectively. The drop follows a safety alert issued by the FAA regarding a potential rudder system jam in Boeing 737 airplanes.

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD

Robinhood’s shares surged by 9.82%, closing at $25.61, with an intraday high of $25.8. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $25.8 and $7.91 respectively. The surge comes amid analyst predictions of strong third-quarter performance for exchange and trading companies.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 1.52%, closing at $244.5, with an intraday high of $246.21. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $271 and $138.8 respectively. The rise comes ahead of Tesla’s upcoming Robotaxi event, despite a Pew Research survey indicating that 63% of American adults would not ride in a driverless vehicle.

Image via Shutterstock

