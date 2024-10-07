Alibaba, Nvidia, Riot Platforms, Celsius Holdings, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Monday, major U.S. indices saw declines, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.9% to 41,954.24, while the S&P 500 dipped nearly 1% to 5,695.94. The Nasdaq dropped 1.2% to 17,923.90.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba’s stock rose by 2.61% to close at $117.52. The stock reached an intraday high of $117.82 and a low of $113.37. Its 52-week high and low are $117.82 and $66.63 respectively. Alibaba’s stock continued to rise as China announced its stimulus plans last week, which included a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio and a decrease in the seven-day reverse repurchase rate.

Nvidia Corp NVDA

Nvidia’s stock increased by 2.24% to close at $127.72. The stock hit an intraday high of $130.64 and a low of $124.95. Its 52-week high and low are $140.76 and $39.23 respectively. Nvidia’s GPU revenue could be at risk as China prioritizes domestic AI chips.

See Also: Len Sassaman Is Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto In HBO Documentary? Polymarket Punters See High Probability

Riot Platforms Inc RIOT

Riot Platforms’ stock surged by 3.95% to close at $8.16. The stock reached an intraday high of $8.52 and a low of $7.9. Its 52-week high and low are $18.75 and $6.36 respectively. The company’s CEO expressed interest in AI opportunities while maintaining a focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD mining.

Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH

Celsius Holdings’ stock fell by 4.73% to close at $28.82. The stock hit an intraday high of $30.42 and a low of $28.79. Its 52-week high and low are $99.62 and $28.79 respectively. Celsius shares dropped to new 52-week lows on Monday as the company faces slowing growth trends and weaker consumer spending. Analysts have downgraded the stock, with PepsiCo scaling back orders, contributing to further declines. Despite the stock's downturn, Celsius announced the launch of two new flavors under its Essentials line, expected in early 2024.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock dropped by 3.70% to close at $240.83. The stock reached an intraday high of $249.83 and a low of $240.7. Its 52-week high and low are $271 and $138.8 respectively. Investors are eagerly awaiting Tesla’s “We, Robot” event scheduled for Thursday.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: