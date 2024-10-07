Nvidia's GPU Sales at Risk As China Pushes Local AI Chips in Retaliation

Nvidia Corp’s NVDA H20 graphics processing unit (GPU) revenue could be affected by China’s prioritization of domestic-made artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

China has informally urged its companies to leverage domestic AI chips over those from Nvidia, SCMP cites familiar sources. The stock is trading lower on Monday.

The Asian country ordered its companies to prioritize Huawei Technologies chips instead.

Reports indicating China’s retaliation against the U.S. semiconductor embargo on the Asian country started emerging in May. The U.S. cited national security reasons for the sanctions.

According to official records, China committed 43.5 billion yuan ($6.12 billion) to computing data centers.

Prior reports said Chinese AI developers bypass U.S. sanctions by leveraging blockchain technology via overseas data centers. China also resorted to smuggling Nvidia chips.

Recently, Alibaba Group Holding’s BABA cloud computing services unit collaborated with Nvidia to boost the autonomous driving experience for Chinese smart vehicle owners. The Chinese hyperscalar had previously acknowledged the severe impact of US sanctions on its AI ambitions.

Nvidia can earn $12 billion in sales from 1 million H20 GPUs in China in 2024. Nvidia acknowledged China as its third-largest market in its financial year, which ended January 28.

Price Action: NVDA stock is down 0.43% at $124.38 premarket at last check Monday.

