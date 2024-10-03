Palantir, Amazon, Meta, Spirit Airlines, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Thursday, U.S. markets saw losses, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.4% to 42,011.59, the S&P 500 closing down almost 0.2% at 5,699.94, and the NASDAQ slipping 0.04% to end at 17,918.48.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR
Palantir’s shares rose 4.67% to close at $39.24, with an intraday high and low of $39.29 and $37.37 respectively. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $39.29 and $14.48. The company’s co-founder, Peter Thiel, recently completed selling the maximum number of shares under a trading plan he initiated in May. Additionally, Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Edgescale AI to enhance AI operations in various industrial sectors.
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN
Amazon’s stock fell 1.52% to close at $181.96. The shares hit an intraday high of $183.44 and a low of $180.88. The 52-week high and low are $201.2 and $118.35 respectively. The company is reportedly set to increase the number of advertisements on its Prime Video platform starting next year as part of its broader strategy to enhance its ad-supported streaming services.
Meta Platforms Inc. META
Meta’s shares increased 1.74% to close at $582.77, with an intraday high and low of $583.36 and $568.73 respectively. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $583.36 and $279.4. The social media company has paid out over $2 billion to content creators this year as it works to boost monetization efforts for users of the platform.
Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE
Spirit Airlines’ stock dipped 3.45% to close at $2.24. The shares hit an intraday high of $2.43 and a low of $2.22. The 52-week high and low are $17.49 and $2.22 respectively. The budget airline is reportedly in discussions with bondholders regarding the terms of a potential bankruptcy filing following a failed merger with JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s shares fell 3.35% to close at $240.67. The shares hit an intraday high of $249.79 and a low of $237.81. The 52-week high and low are $271 and $138.8 respectively. The electric vehicle maker returned to growth with third-quarter delivery figures showing a year-over-year increase from the prior year.
