U.S. markets closed Monday slightly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.04% to 42,330.15, while the S&P 500 gained a similar 0.04% to reach 5,762.48. The Nasdaq also rose by nearly 0.04%, closing at 18,189.17.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc AAPL shares ended Monday higher by 2.29% to end the day at $233. The company is preparing for potential disruptions due to a looming dockworkers’ strike on the East and Gulf Coasts. The strike could halt half of the goods entering and leaving the U.S., impacting the tech giant significantly.

NIO Inc NIO shares surged by 2.45% to close at $6.68. The company announced a significant investment in its subsidiary, Nio China, causing the stock to jump 12.7% in pre-market trading. Nio announced that strategic investors committed to a 3.3 billion yuan cash investment in its subsidiary Nio China, while the company agreed to invest 10 billion yuan to subscribe to newly issued shares of the subsidiary.

CVS Health Corp CVS is set to face renewed pressure as hedge fund Glenview Capital Management plans to meet top executives to discuss operational improvements. CVS shares rose by 2.44% to close at $62.88.

Stellantis NV STLA shares plunged by 12.52% to close at $14.05 after the company revised its fiscal 2024 guidance due to North American performance issues and a deterioration in global industry dynamics.

Tesla Inc TSLA shares rose by 0.45% to close at $261.63. The company is expected to release its third-quarter deliveries report soon, and despite a potential slight miss, the stock is not expected to be significantly impacted.

