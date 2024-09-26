U.S. markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.6% to 42,175.11 and the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% to finish at 5,745.37. The Nasdaq also advanced 0.6%, reaching 18,190.29.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba’s stock closed with a 10.07% increase at $105.07, hitting an intraday high of $105.97 and a low of $101.76. The 52-week range for the stock is $66.63 to $105.97. Alibaba recently made waves in the tech world by launching over 100 open-source AI models. This ambitious move, dubbed Qwen 2.5, covers a range of industries and signifies Alibaba’s bold steps to outpace rivals.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

Costco’s stock closed down 0.77% at $901.44, with an intraday high of $909.24 and a low of $898.13. The 52-week range for the stock is $540.23 to $923.83. Despite missing fourth-quarter revenue estimates, Costco beat EPS estimates and reported a 5.4% climb in comparable sales.

See Also: California Governor’s Ban On Hemp Is Live: Consequences

BlackBerry Limited BB

BlackBerry’s stock closed up 6.28% at $2.54, hitting an intraday high of $2.56 and a low of $2.4. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.01 to $4.94. BlackBerry’s second-quarter earnings report showed strength in IoT and cybersecurity, beating revenue and EPS estimates.

JD.com, Inc. JD

JD.com’s stock closed up 14.39% at $37.99, with an intraday high of $38.18 and a low of $36.93. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.82 to $38.18. The stock enjoyed a lift following China’s announcement of a monetary stimulus earlier this week.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed down 1.09% at $254.22, hitting an intraday high of $261.75 and a low of $251.53. The 52-week range for the stock is $138.8 to $271. Tesla recently sent out invites for its much-anticipated robotaxi unveiling event scheduled for October 10.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: