Alibaba, Costco, BlackBerry, JD.Com, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2024 10:54 PM | 2 min read |

U.S. markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.6% to 42,175.11 and the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% to finish at 5,745.37. The Nasdaq also advanced 0.6%, reaching 18,190.29.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba’s stock closed with a 10.07% increase at $105.07, hitting an intraday high of $105.97 and a low of $101.76. The 52-week range for the stock is $66.63 to $105.97. Alibaba recently made waves in the tech world by launching over 100 open-source AI models. This ambitious move, dubbed Qwen 2.5, covers a range of industries and signifies Alibaba’s bold steps to outpace rivals.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

Costco’s stock closed down 0.77% at $901.44, with an intraday high of $909.24 and a low of $898.13. The 52-week range for the stock is $540.23 to $923.83. Despite missing fourth-quarter revenue estimates, Costco beat EPS estimates and reported a 5.4% climb in comparable sales.

See Also: California Governor’s Ban On Hemp Is Live: Consequences

BlackBerry Limited BB

BlackBerry’s stock closed up 6.28% at $2.54, hitting an intraday high of $2.56 and a low of $2.4. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.01 to $4.94. BlackBerry’s second-quarter earnings report showed strength in IoT and cybersecurity, beating revenue and EPS estimates.

JD.com, Inc. JD

JD.com’s stock closed up 14.39% at $37.99, with an intraday high of $38.18 and a low of $36.93. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.82 to $38.18. The stock enjoyed a lift following China’s announcement of a monetary stimulus earlier this week.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed down 1.09% at $254.22, hitting an intraday high of $261.75 and a low of $251.53. The 52-week range for the stock is $138.8 to $271. Tesla recently sent out invites for its much-anticipated robotaxi unveiling event scheduled for October 10.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In: EquitiesNewsMarketsAlibabaAlibaba Group Holding LtdAlibaba HoldingsBlackberryCostcorobotaxiShivdeep DhaliwalTesla
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!