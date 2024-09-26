Tesla Sends Out Invites For Robotaxi Event: Here's Everything You Need To Know

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has started sending select shareholders invites to its robotaxi unveiling event to be held on Oct. 10 in Los Angeles, company Investor Relations chief Travis Axelrod said on Wednesday.

What Happened: Earlier this month, Tesla announced a random draw event for shareholders to win a chance to attend the event slated for October in person. Invites have started going out to the selected few, Axelrod said on Tuesday.

“Check your inboxes – invites have begun to go out to those who were randomly selected in our drawing. Congrats to the winners, hope you can make it!” Axelrod wrote on social media platform X, without confirming the venue where the event would be held.

Tesla also took to its official X account to share a poster of the event titled ‘We, Robot.’

“This will be one for the history books,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote while also sharing the poster.

Why It Matters: The robotaxi unveiling event was initially slated for Aug. 8. The company delayed it to Oct. 10 to make a few important changes aimed at improving the robotaxi and to give itself time to prepare a “couple of other things” to showcase at the event, company CEO Elon Musk said in July.

Musk is currently looking to convert Tesla from an EV manufacturer to an AI and robotics company with an increased focus on developing autonomous driving technology and humanoid robots.

While the robotaxi unveiling event is slated for October, it is "difficult" to say when the first unsupervised Tesla robotaxi ride would be, Musk said during Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call in July. However, the CEO, known for ambitious timelines, hinted at the possibility of it happening by the end of 2024.

"It's difficult, obviously, my predictions on this have been overly optimistic in the past," Musk said. "…based on the current trend… you could do [it] unsupervised possibly by the end of this year. I would be shocked if we cannot do it next year."

Photo courtesy: Tesla