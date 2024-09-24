On Tuesday, major U.S. indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.2% to reach 42,208.22, the S&P 500 rising 0.25% to 5,732.93, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.6% to 18,074.52.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
NVIDIA shares surged by 3.97% to close at $120.87. The stock’s intraday high and low were $121.8 and $115.38 respectively, with a 52-week range of $140.76 – $39.23. The uptick followed reports that CEO Jensen Huang had completed selling company stock under a trading plan several months early.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA
Alibaba shares rose by 7.88% to close at $97.19 after China's central bank announced plans to slash banks' reserve requirement ratio. The stock’s intraday high and low were $97.5 and $94.4 respectively, with a 52-week range of $97.5 – $66.63. The company’s shares rose after China’s central bank announced a 50 basis point cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratio, signaling potential economic support and boosting investor confidence in Chinese tech stocks.
See Also: Trump’s Historic Bitcoin Transaction, Ethereum Co-Founder Backs Trump Over Harris For Crypto, Gamestop Customer’s Bitcoin Windfall, And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR
Capricor shares soared by 52.43% to close at $9.10 following the company’s announcement of intent to file a biologics license application for the full approval of Deramiocel. The stock’s intraday high and low were $9.24 and $7.42 respectively, with a 52-week range of $9.24 – $2.68.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM
Taiwan Semi shares climbed by 4.13% to close at $181.97 after the company secured an additional $7.5 billion infusion into its Arizona unit. The stock’s intraday high and low were $182.78 and $177.05 respectively, with a 52-week range of $193.47 – $84.02. TSMC shares rose after the company secured government approval for an additional $7.5 billion investment into its Arizona unit, bolstering its U.S. expansion efforts and investor confidence.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares rose by 1.71% to close at $254.27. The stock’s intraday high and low were $257.19 and $249.05 respectively, with a 52-week range of $271 – $138.8. The surge was fueled by optimism concerning third-quarter deliveries outperformance. Meanwhile, Gary Black expressed skepticism about the Oct. 10 Robotaxi event being a major catalyst, the fund manager emphasized potential growth from a sub-$30K compact car launch.
Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next:
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.