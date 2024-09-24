On Tuesday, major U.S. indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.2% to reach 42,208.22, the S&P 500 rising 0.25% to 5,732.93, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.6% to 18,074.52.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA shares surged by 3.97% to close at $120.87. The stock’s intraday high and low were $121.8 and $115.38 respectively, with a 52-week range of $140.76 – $39.23. The uptick followed reports that CEO Jensen Huang had completed selling company stock under a trading plan several months early.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA

Alibaba shares rose by 7.88% to close at $97.19 after China's central bank announced plans to slash banks' reserve requirement ratio. The stock’s intraday high and low were $97.5 and $94.4 respectively, with a 52-week range of $97.5 – $66.63. The company’s shares rose after China’s central bank announced a 50 basis point cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratio, signaling potential economic support and boosting investor confidence in Chinese tech stocks.

See Also: Trump’s Historic Bitcoin Transaction, Ethereum Co-Founder Backs Trump Over Harris For Crypto, Gamestop Customer’s Bitcoin Windfall, And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. CAPR

Capricor shares soared by 52.43% to close at $9.10 following the company’s announcement of intent to file a biologics license application for the full approval of Deramiocel. The stock’s intraday high and low were $9.24 and $7.42 respectively, with a 52-week range of $9.24 – $2.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM

Taiwan Semi shares climbed by 4.13% to close at $181.97 after the company secured an additional $7.5 billion infusion into its Arizona unit. The stock’s intraday high and low were $182.78 and $177.05 respectively, with a 52-week range of $193.47 – $84.02. TSMC shares rose after the company secured government approval for an additional $7.5 billion investment into its Arizona unit, bolstering its U.S. expansion efforts and investor confidence.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares rose by 1.71% to close at $254.27. The stock’s intraday high and low were $257.19 and $249.05 respectively, with a 52-week range of $271 – $138.8. The surge was fueled by optimism concerning third-quarter deliveries outperformance. Meanwhile, Gary Black expressed skepticism about the Oct. 10 Robotaxi event being a major catalyst, the fund manager emphasized potential growth from a sub-$30K compact car launch.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: