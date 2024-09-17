The U.S. stock market had a mixed close on Tuesday. The Dow Jones slipped slightly by 0.4%, finishing at 41,606.18. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 edged up 0.03% to 5,634.58, and the Nasdaq gained 0.2%, closing at 17,628.06.
Investors are now keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s meeting scheduled for Wednesday, where a cut in interest rates is widely expected.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR
Intuitive Machines’ stock plummeted by 5.59%, closing at $5.40 after hitting an intraday high and low of $5.87 and $5.34 respectively. The company’s shares surged 55.6% to $8.40 in extended trading after it secured a NASA contract for communication and navigation services in the near space region.
Netflix Inc. NFLX
Netflix’s stock rose by 1.49% to close at $706.91. The streaming giant’s shares reached an intraday high of $707.63 and a low of $698.37. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated that there’s no such thing as too much content in the ever-changing streaming sector.
Li Auto Inc. LI
Li Auto’s stock soared by 12.28% to close at $21.39. The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer’s shares hit an intraday high and low of $21.4 and $20.21 respectively. The company’s stock traded higher following a report indicating that the People's Bank of China plans to cut the bank reserve requirement ratio.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT
Trump Media & Technology Group stock fell by 6.60% to close at $16.14. The company’s shares hit an intraday high of $17.09 and a low of $16.10. Former President Donald Trump launched a new decentralized finance platform centered around a crypto token.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock increased by 0.48% to close at $227.87. The electric vehicle maker’s shares reached an intraday high of $234.57 and a low of $226.55. Tesla switched to ‘Full Self-Driving Supervised’ for new cars, sparking a flurry of conspiracy theories.
