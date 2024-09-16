On Monday, major U.S. indices showed mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.5% higher at 41,622.08, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 5,633.09. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq fell by 0.5%, closing at 17,592.13.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel shares surged by 6.36% to close at $20.91, after reports that the company could receive up to $3 billion in federal funding to produce semiconductors for U.S. military applications. The potential grant is part of the CHIPS and Science Act’s Secure Enclave program, which aims to secure a domestic supply of advanced chips critical for defense and intelligence purposes.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Microsoft shares saw a slight increase of 0.17% to close at $431.34. The tech giant announced a new share repurchase program worth up to $60 billion and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, marking a 10% increase from the previous quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms shares rose by 1.75% to close at $533.28. The company has decided to use U.K. Facebook and Instagram posts to train its AI systems, despite this practice being prohibited under EU privacy laws.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Pfizer shares increased by 2.73% to close at $30.07. Ron DeSantis-governed Florida is raising concerns about the safety of the mRNA vaccines, pointing to potential risks such as myocarditis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), rare heart conditions.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares dropped by 1.54% to close at $226.74. Electric vehicle (EV) registrations in July in the U.S. reportedly marked an 18% increase as compared to the same month last year owing to the success of the Tesla Cybertruck.

