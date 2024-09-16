DeSantis Administration Cautions Against Pfizer, Moderna mRNA Covid Vaccines for Vulnerable Individuals, Cites Concerns Related To Rare Heart Conditions

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' administration has reportedly issued updated guidance recommending that healthcare providers steer vulnerable patients away from mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

The Florida Health Department is raising concerns about the safety of the mRNA vaccines, pointing to potential risks such as myocarditis and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), rare heart conditions. This stance contrasts sharply with recommendations from federal health agencies, which continue to endorse mRNA vaccines as safe and effective for all eligible individuals.

In June, the U.S. CDC recommended using updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines in individuals six months and older.

The FDA in August granted emergency use approval for updated mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc. MRNA and Pfizer Inc PFE/BioNTech SE's BNTX, targeting the Omicron variant KP.2 strain.

The NBC News highlights that the state's health department is advising that individuals aged 65 and older, along with those with underlying health conditions, prioritize access to non-mRNA vaccines and treatments instead.

Earlier this month, the FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization to Novavax Inc.'s NVAX protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) (NVX-CoV2705) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older.

The state's guidance emphasizes that high immunity levels from prior infections, combined with current data, justify their position.

The report adds that while there is a documented small risk of myocarditis linked to the mRNA vaccines, especially in younger males, studies show most cases are mild and resolve fully.

Research published in Nature Cardiovascular Research highlights that individuals infected with COVID-19 are five times more likely to develop POTS than those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines, reinforcing the importance of vaccination.

Researchers from the Universities of Cambridge, Bristol, and Edinburgh revealed that COVID-19 vaccinations may significantly reduce the incidence of arterial thromboses, a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes.

