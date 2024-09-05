During Thursday’s trading session, major U.S. stock indices showed mixed results, driven by indications of a slowing labor market. The S&P 500 closed down 0.3% at 5,503.41, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5% to 40,755.75. In contrast, the Nasdaq finished 0.25% higher at 17,127.66.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom’s stock dipped by 0.84% to close at $152.82, with an intraday high and low of $156.36 and $150.11 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $185.16 and $79.54. The semiconductor giant reported strong third-quarter financial results, showing continued strength in AI solutions and VMware.

UiPath Inc. PATH

UiPath’s shares saw a slight increase of 0.16% to close at $12.74. The stock hit an intraday high and low of $12.8 and $12.44 respectively, with a 52-week range of $27.87 to $10.37. The company posted strong second-quarter results and announced a $500 million share repurchase program.

NIO Inc. NIO

NIO’s shares surged by 14.39% to close at $4.85. The stock’s intraday high and low were $4.85 and $4.27, with a 52-week range of $10.91 to $3.61. NIO shares surged after strong second-quarter financial results, showing a 98.9% revenue growth year-over-year and improved gross margin. The company projects further growth in the third quarter with increased vehicle deliveries and revenue.

Samsara Inc. IOT

Samsara’s stock edged up by 0.23% to close at $38.75. The intraday high and low were $39.35 and $37.85, with a 52-week range of $42.49 to $21.48. The company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter, causing the stock to jump.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares rose by 4.90% to close at $230.17. The stock’s intraday high and low were $235 and $222.25, with a 52-week range of $278.97 to $138.8. The electric vehicle maker’s shares saw movement today. Tesla introduced a $3,000 winter tire package for the Cybertruck, addressing performance concerns in snowy conditions as it ramps up production. This move targets colder climate customers as Tesla scales up its influence in the EV market.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

