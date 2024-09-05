Samsara Stock Jumps On Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, ARR Up 36%, Raised Guidance And More

Samsara Inc IOT shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter.

Q2 Revenue: $300.2 million, versus estimates of $289.54 million

Q2 EPS: 5 cents, versus estimates of 1 cent

Total revenue was up 37% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $1.264 billion at quarter’s end, up 37% year-over-year. Samsara said it ended the quarter with 2,133 customers with ARR over $100,000.

“We achieved another strong quarter of durable and efficient growth at a greater scale. Q2 ended at $1.264 billion in ARR, growing 36% year-over-year, and at a quarterly record non-GAAP operating margin,” said Sanjit Biswas, co-founder and CEO of Samsara.

“As we grow our business, our data asset also scales. We’re proud to have achieved an important company milestone this quarter — we now collect more than 10 trillion data points annually on the Samsara platform.”

Outlook: Samsara sees third-quarter revenue in the range of $309 million to $311 million. The company anticipates third-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 to 4 cents per share.

Samsara also raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $1.224 billion to $1.228 billion versus estimates of $1.213 billion. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between 16 and 18 cents per share versus estimates of 13 cents per share.

Management is set to hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 5 p.m. ET Thursday.

IOT Price Action: Samsara shares were up 5.99% in after hours, trading at $41.07 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.